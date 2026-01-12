Azerbaijan sets timeframe for restoration of 30-kilometer section of Samur-Absheron Canal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The restoration of a 30-kilometer section of the Samur-Absheron Canal in Azerbaijan will be completed by 2029, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater and wastewater systems in Baku city and Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035" approved by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the program, irrigation water supply will be improved in the service areas of the Samur-Absheron Canal, and the Jeyranbatan reservoir will be provided with sustainable water.

Thus, it's planned to prepare the project and estimate documents, obtain expert reports on construction projects, begin restoration works, complete 50% of the planned tasks, and finalize the restoration of a 30-kilometer section of the Samur-Absheron canal and its hydraulic structures from 2026 through 2029.