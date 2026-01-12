President Trump hints at escalated U.S. response to Iran’s actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning, suggesting that Iran may be approaching a 'red line' following recent acts of violence, and indicated that the U.S. military is contemplating a robust response, Trend reports via the White House.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump characterized Iranian actions as violent, questioning the legitimacy of the country's leadership and whether it governs through force rather than legitimate authority.

'It appears they are nearing the red line, and there are reports of casualties that should not have occurred,' Trump remarked, further noting that U.S. military officials are closely monitoring the situation.

He emphasized that the Pentagon is currently evaluating several 'strong options,' and stated that a decision on the U.S.'s course of action will be made in response to the evolving circumstances.

Amid the sharp depreciation of the Iranian currency against foreign currencies, traders in Iran have been protesting since December 29, demanding significant measures to stabilize the currency and address the broader economic crisis.