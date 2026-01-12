Iranian FM describes December protests as peaceful and orderly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Protests unfolded across Iran calmly and peacefully on December 28-30, said the Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran, Araghchi said the demonstrations were mainly carried out by traders and market workers, with participants expressing their concerns in a calm and orderly manner.

He added that during the three-day protests, government officials held meetings with representatives of the demonstrators to hear their concerns and address economic and financial issues. According to Araghchi, the demonstrations largely concluded by the third day (December 30).

Protests in Iran began in late December following the sharp depreciation of the national currency, high inflation, and other economic challenges. Casualties have been reported, though exact figures have not been disclosed.