Kazakhstan's first crematorium set to begin operations soon

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 12. Kazakhstan’s first crematorium is set to begin operations in Almaty in the coming days, Trend reports via the Almaty Public Health Department.

The crematorium is set to commence operations following the enactment of an order by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy, which introduces modifications to the existing regulations governing burial and cemetery maintenance. This order was officially registered with the Ministry of Justice on January 9, 2026.

These revisions establish the legal framework for the introduction of crematorium services in Kazakhstan, marking the country’s first legislative step toward formalizing cremation procedures.

Moreover, the approval process for the cremation service fee structure is currently underway, with final authorization expected from the supervisory board of the Almaty City Forensic Bureau.