SOCAR rolls out QDMS platform at Drilling Trust (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has launched the “Quality & Document Management System” (QDMS) platform at its Complex Drilling Works Trust, Trend reports via the SOCAR CDWY.

The platform is said to be a part of SOCAR’s digital quality management roadmap.

The platform ensures transparent, traceable, and standards-compliant management of quality assurance and quality control mechanisms.

At the next stage, the user coverage across SOCAR will be expanded in a phased manner.

“The implementation of such platforms makes a significant contribution to SOCAR’s objectives of operational excellence, standardization, and continuous improvement,” said the CDWT.

SOCAR's Complex Drilling Works Trust (CDWT) has been operating since 2007. The main mission of the CDWT is to make a unique contribution to the Azerbaijani economy by taking advantage of the latest scientific and technical innovations.

CDWT is carrying out drilling works in almost 30 oil and gas fields, including Bulla-Deniz, Darwin Bank, Oil Rocks, Gunashli, Western Absheron, Pirallahy Island, Siyazan, Garadagh and other areas.