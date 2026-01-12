Azerbaijan discloses budget price of its gas for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas was taken as $440 in Azerbaijan's draft consolidated and state budgets for the current year, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the report of the nation's Chamber of Accounts on the State Oil Fund's (SOFAZ) budget for 2026.

Per the documentation, this represents an increment of $198, equating to an increase of 81.8% relative to the fiscal year 2025.

Simultaneously, the fiscal valuation of Azerbaijani crude, designated as Azeri Light, has been recalibrated downward by $5, as previously communicated, adjusting from $70 to $65.

