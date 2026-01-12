Azerbaijan reveals condensate production volume at Absheron field for 2025
Azerbaijan's Absheron field maintained stable condensate production in 2025, contributing to the country's overall oil and gas output amidst ongoing early production projects.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy