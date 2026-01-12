Azerbaijan set to reconstruct its existing wastewater infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Reconstruction of the existing wastewater infrastructure will be carried out in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater and wastewater systems in Baku city and Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035" approved by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, it's planned to prepare the project and estimate documents, obtain expert reports on construction projects, start construction work, continue construction activities, complete 40–50% of the work related to the construction of key facilities, and expand wastewater infrastructure from 2026 through 2035.