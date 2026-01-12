Azerbaijan set to participate in Yokohama International Horticultural Expo 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has
officially confirmed its participation in the International
Horticultural Expo 2027 in Yokohama, Japan, Trend reports.
The agreement was signed between the Japan Association for
International Horticultural Expositions and the Azerbaijani
government at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
The exhibition will take place in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture,
Japan, from March 19 through September 26 next year.
The exhibition, centered on the theme "Scenery of the Future for
Happiness," is anticipated to draw over 15 million visitors.
Azerbaijan’s pavilion will be featured under the exhibition’s
"Co-existence" sub-theme.