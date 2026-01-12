Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan set to participate in Yokohama International Horticultural Expo 2027

12 January 2026
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has officially confirmed its participation in the International Horticultural Expo 2027 in Yokohama, Japan, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed between the Japan Association for International Horticultural Expositions and the Azerbaijani government at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition will take place in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, from March 19 through September 26 next year.

The exhibition, centered on the theme "Scenery of the Future for Happiness," is anticipated to draw over 15 million visitors. Azerbaijan’s pavilion will be featured under the exhibition’s "Co-existence" sub-theme.

