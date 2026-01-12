Azerbaijan shortens officers' tenure in active military service during peacetime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The term of active military service of officers in peacetime has been reduced by six months in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the laws "On approval of the regulations on military service" and "On military duty and military service" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, the term of active military service in peacetime for officers called up for active military service from the reserve or voluntarily entering active military service on the basis of an agreement has been reduced by six months to one year.

At the same time, higher-educated active military service personnel who successfully complete the officer training course during their active military service and voluntarily enter active military service as officers will be awarded the military rank of lieutenant.

