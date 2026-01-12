Kazakh companies to jointly study gas potential of block in Caspian Sea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 12. QazaqGaz and Kazakhstan's Agip Caspian Sea B.V. have signed a Joint Study Agreement to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the Kamenkovsky subsurface block in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The agreement was signed by Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz, and Seger Hoytink, Chairman and Managing Director of Agip Caspian Sea B.V.

The main objective of the joint study is to evaluate the investment feasibility of equity participation in a subsurface exploration project targeting hydrocarbons at the Kamenkovsky block.

Under the joint study agreement, the parties will carry out a comprehensive program of geological and geophysical studies. The results will form the technical basis for assessing the hydrocarbon potential and commercial viability of the Kamenkovsky block.

The Kamenkovsky block is located in the northern flank zone of the Caspian sedimentary basin, an area considered highly prospective for the discovery of gas and gas-condensate fields. Several major fields, including Karachaganak, Chinarevskoye, and Rozhkovskoye, have previously been discovered in this region.

