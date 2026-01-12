Azerbaijan reveals death toll from UXO explosions following Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12.​ As many as 417 people were killed or injured to varying degrees by mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Azerbaijan following the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed by members of the Public Council under the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) regarding the recent series of mine incidents in the liberated territories.

At the end of the discussions, the members issued a statement.

"Recent mine incidents occurring consecutively in the territories liberated from occupation have caused serious concern. In the very first days of the new year, the second mine incident has already been recorded. This fact once again shows that the mine threat still remains real and ongoing.

In the period since the Second Karabakh War, 417 people have been killed or have sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees as a result of explosions of mines and unexploded ordnance. The victims include civilians visiting the region, people engaged in agriculture, workers participating in restoration and reconstruction works, journalists, military personnel, as well as employees of institutions performing their official duties.

As the Public Council under ANAMA, we once again draw attention to the fact that entering uncleared areas, touching unknown objects, and ignoring warning signs lead to severe and sometimes irreversible consequences. Precisely in order to ensure safety and prevent possible mine incidents, activities are being carried out to temporarily conserve and fence off areas highly contaminated with mines and other explosive ordnance. It's vitally important, especially for those who carry out their daily activities in the liberated territories, as well as for the population returning to their native lands, to comply with the required rules.

Today, comprehensive work in the field of ensuring mine safety is being continued by the state. We believe that in preventing the mine threat, not only the responsible behavior of state institutions but also that of every citizen is of decisive importance. Observing safety rules is the most reliable way to protect human life. Taking the above into account, we call on everyone in the region, without exception, to operate only in permitted and cleared areas, to take warning signs seriously, and to immediately inform the relevant authorities when encountering suspicious objects or situations involving mine risk.

There is nothing more valuable in the world than the protection of human life. Indifference to the mine threat can lead to new tragedies," the statement emphasized.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

