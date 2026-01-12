Kazakhstan advances work on unicameral parliament reform

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 12. Kazakhstan has developed the basic approaches to defining the status, powers, and functions of the future unicameral Parliament at a meeting of the working group on January 9, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

This update was shared with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a working session on parliamentary reform.

The next meeting, scheduled for January 15, will address the new Parliament's powers in overseeing key state institutions.

President Tokayev also reaffirmed that the final decision on the constitutional reform will be made by the citizens of Kazakhstan through a nationwide referendum.

The proposal to transition Kazakhstan’s Parliament to a unicameral system was first presented by President Tokayev in his address to the nation on September 8, 2025. The aim of this initiative is to simplify the governance structure and improve decision-making efficiency. In October 2025, a dedicated working group was established to explore the proposal and work on its implementation.

Kazakhstan, presently bicameral with a Senate and Majlis, is keen to hold a referendum in 2027 to transition to a unicameral parliament, thus eliminating the Senate.

