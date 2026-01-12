Iran’s MFA calls out unacceptable disrespect for national flag

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Disrespect for the flag of Iran is unacceptable under any circumstances, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said today at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, European countries have made certain shortcomings in fulfilling their duties in protecting the security of Iranian diplomatic missions.

Baghaei noted that this is considered contrary to diplomatic rules and principles.

The official said that the Iranian flag was disrespected in London the other day, and in this regard, the UK Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Iran's protest on this issue was announced to the other side.

In recent days, individuals who entered the Iranian embassy in London changed the Iranian flag and hung the flag of the Shah's era on the embassy building.

