Azerbaijan spills beans on natural gas export to Syria in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan began exporting natural gas to Syria, marking a new phase in its energy exports. Overall, the country’s gas exports were distributed among several regions, including Europe, Türkiye, and Georgia. A new project launched in August 2025 aims to provide gas to Syria for electricity generation.

