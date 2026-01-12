Azerbaijan spills beans on natural gas export to Syria in 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan began exporting natural gas to Syria, marking a new phase in its energy exports. Overall, the country’s gas exports were distributed among several regions, including Europe, Türkiye, and Georgia. A new project launched in August 2025 aims to provide gas to Syria for electricity generation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy