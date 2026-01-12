Iran’s FM exposes coordinated armed attacks on civilians and police

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. During the recent protests in Iran, armed individuals initially sought to target police officers; when this proved unsuccessful, they turned their attention to civilians and protesters, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said today while meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran, Trend reports.

Araghchi stated that documented audio recordings reveal the coordinated nature of these attacks, with some actions seemingly directed by foreign entities.

He emphasized that the perpetrators’ primary goal was to escalate the death toll, with many victims being killed by gunshots to the back of the head.

The minister further noted that the assailants openly committed atrocities, employing tactics reminiscent of those used by ISIS, including the burning of individuals alive. In addition to this, they set fire to critical infrastructure, including government buildings, police stations, private residences, and commercial properties.

The official revealed that shop owners were threatened with the forced closure of their stores, and those who resisted were subjected to property destruction. In one city alone, more than 200 shops were destroyed in the flames.

Emergency response services were also targeted, with over 180 ambulances destroyed within a span of three days. Additionally, 53 mosques across the country were set ablaze.

The protests, which began in late December, were sparked by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, surging inflation, and broader economic challenges. Although casualties have been reported, the precise number remains unconfirmed.

In response to the violence, the Iranian government declared three days of national mourning starting January 11 to honor those lost in the unrest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel