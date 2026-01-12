Azerbaijan plans to lay new water pipeline to improve Alat's infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan intends to set a sustainable water supply to support the future growth of the Alat Free Economic Zone, Trend reports.

The project is part of the “State Program on the Improvement of Water Supply, Rainwater, and Wastewater Systems in Baku City and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035,” approved by a decree from President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the plan, construction of a main water pipeline in Alat will begin in 2026-2027, with 50% of the work completed during the initial phase and a 10-kilometer stretch finalized by the end of the period.