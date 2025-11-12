Turkmenistan and ADB seal deal to strengthen health sector partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 12. The
Government of Turkmenistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB)
signed a 64.7 million euro ($75 million) loan agreement to
implement the Improving Nursing Quality and Capacity Project,
Trend reports via
ADB.
The agreement was signed during ADB President Masato Kanda's
visit to Ashgabat, where he held discussions with President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov on enhancing bilateral cooperation. The project will
finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art nursing college
in Ashgabat and is complemented by a $2 million grant from the
Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific.
During the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to
advancing cooperation under the ADB Country Partnership Strategy
2024–2028, which focuses on enhancing regional connectivity,
supporting private sector growth, and strengthening climate
resilience.
ADB emphasized its readiness to continue supporting Turkmenistan
through new investments in key sectors such as energy, transport,
and healthcare, and to explore opportunities for broader engagement
with the private sector.
The visit also marked the 25th anniversary of the
ADB-Turkmenistan partnership and coincided with Turkmenistan’s 30th
anniversary of neutrality and the Year of Peace and Trust.