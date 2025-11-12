Turkmenistan and ADB seal deal to strengthen health sector partnership

The agreement was signed during ADB President Masato Kanda's visit to Ashgabat, where he held discussions with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on enhancing bilateral cooperation. The project will finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art nursing college in Ashgabat and is complemented by a $2 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific.

During the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation under the ADB Country Partnership Strategy 2024–2028, which focuses on enhancing regional connectivity, supporting private sector growth, and strengthening climate resilience.

ADB emphasized its readiness to continue supporting Turkmenistan through new investments in key sectors such as energy, transport, and healthcare, and to explore opportunities for broader engagement with the private sector.

The visit also marked the 25th anniversary of the ADB-Turkmenistan partnership and coincided with Turkmenistan’s 30th anniversary of neutrality and the Year of Peace and Trust.