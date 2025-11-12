TotalEnergies to power Google data centers in Ohio with solar energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. TotalEnergies and Google have signed a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 1.5 TWh of certified renewable electricity from TotalEnergies’ Montpelier solar farm in Ohio, Trend reports.

According to TotalEnergies, the solar facility, soon to be operational, is connected to the PJM grid and will supply Google’s data centers in the state.

“Strengthening the grid with reliable, clean energy supports the digital infrastructure businesses and individuals rely on,” said Will Conkling, Director of Clean Energy and Power at Google. Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies, added that the deal demonstrates the company’s ability to meet growing energy demands of major tech firms while advancing its renewable portfolio.

TotalEnergies is deploying a 10 GW U.S. renewable portfolio, including solar, wind, and battery storage projects, with 1 GW in the PJM market and 4 GW in Texas. The company has previously signed similar PPAs with Amazon, Microsoft, Orange, and other major corporations.