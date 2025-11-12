Kazakhstan, Russia exchange bilateral agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12.​ Kazakhstan and Russia exchanged a series of signed intergovernmental and interagency agreements aimed at deepening cooperation across multiple sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh presidential administration, Akorda.

The exchange took place in the presence of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The package includes 13 agreements and memorandums covering a broad range of areas, including the economy, transportation, education, environmental protection, and nuclear safety. Among the key documents is a comprehensive program for economic cooperation between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia for 2026–2030, as well as agreements on transport security and rail transit.

Space cooperation was a focal point of the meeting, with a new Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental commission established to oversee flight tests of the Soyuz-5 and Baiterek space rocket complexes.

The two countries also agreed to open a Russian General Consulate in Aktau, enhance collaboration on public health and epidemiological safety, and regulate nuclear and radiation safety for peaceful uses of atomic energy.

In the humanitarian sphere, a memorandum between the ministries of education was signed to establish joint general education institutions. Agreements were also reached on cooperation in developing special economic zones and joint environmental projects, including preparations for the import of Amur tigers (also known as Siberian tigers) from Russia to Kazakhstan.

Transportation cooperation was advanced through a plan to develop road checkpoints along the border and an agreement between Kazakhstan's national railway company, JSC NC KTZ, and Russian Railways (RZD) JSC on intergovernmental junction points.

The package concludes with a memorandum of cooperation between KazPost JSC and Russian Post JSC.

