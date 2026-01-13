Azerbaijan supplies significant share of gas to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan supplied 9.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy last year, accounting for 38% of the country’s total gas exports, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

The statement came as Azerbaijan and Italy held the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. The talks were attended by Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, representing Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner.

"The achievements that strengthen multidimensional strategic partnership across all areas were reviewed, as well as the new projects on the cooperation agenda. Promising opportunities for collaboration with Italy, to which 38% (9.5 bcm) of gas was exported last year, were discussed in the fields of energy, transport, investment, and technological innovation.

As a result of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired by us, an Action Plan providing for the implementation of 65 actions across 18 areas for 2026-2027 was adopted," the publication reads.

Azerbaijani gas exports to Italy are carried out via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). TAP, a key component of the Southern Gas Corridor, transports natural gas from the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea directly to European markets.

As of January 1, 2026, TAP has provided additional long-term transmission capacity under a new Gas Transportation Agreement (GTA).

