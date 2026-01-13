Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Italy Economic Cooperation Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting is focused on assessing the current status and exploring the future potential of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, spanning critical sectors such as energy, trade, industry, investment, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Azerbaijan's co-chair of the commission, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, is leading the discussions, while Italy is represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli.

The event is being attended by high-ranking officials from both Azerbaijan and Italy, along with key representatives from relevant governmental and institutional bodies.

