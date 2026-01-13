Caspian Sea desalination: Azerbaijan's steps towards drinkable water

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. One of the issues discussed at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for the improvement of water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035, held on January 12, is related to desalinizing the water of the Caspian Sea and making it usable.

How and in what sequence will this issue, reflected in the above program, approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, be addressed?

The Azerbaijani State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) said in response to Trend's inquiry that in line with President Ilham Aliyev's decree aimed at ensuring the country's water security, increasing access to drinking water for the population, and introducing new technologies in this field, work continues on the "Pilot project for producing drinking water through desalination of seawater", which is in its first phase.

The agency noted that a contract for the pilot project of seawater desalination for producing drinking water was signed between the agency and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power company on September 22, 2025, during the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

"The project will be implemented in Sumgayit city, covering an area of approximately 30 hectares and a coastal strip. The desalination plant's daily production capacity will be 300,000 cubic meters, which translates to about 100 million cubic meters of water annually. This will provide a 20% increase in the current water demand of the Absheron Peninsula. Saltwater will be purified and converted into drinking water," the agency explained.

The agency added that from 2026 through 2028, the construction of a main pipeline from the Sumgayit desalination plant to the Jeyranbatan reservoir is planned.