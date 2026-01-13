Iran takes steps to fast-track border operations, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance is working to accelerate the process of operations at the borders with Coordinated Border Management, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyed Ali Madanizadeh told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, after the establishment of a working group on increasing the country's trade turnover, this program was prepared and submitted to the president following the instructions of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to prepare a program for changes in the country's customs in coordination with other ministries and related agencies.

Madanizadeh said that currently, there are a number of problems at various border and customs points in the country. The most important is the lack of coordination between citizens and businessmen, and agencies located at the borders.

The minister noted that in order to eliminate problems at the country's borders and accelerate the processes, it was decided to establish a working group with the participation of representatives of other ministries and related agencies. They should submit real proposals for the start of coordinated border management at the 10 main borders of the country.

A number of bureaucratic obstacles at Iran's border and customs checkpoints have a serious negative impact on the country's trade turnover.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel