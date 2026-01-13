Azerbaijan's MoD, Military Prosecutor’s Office seal joint action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Ministry of
Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of
Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan with the aim of strengthening
military discipline and preventing legal violations in the
Azerbaijan Army during 2026, the ministry told Trend.
The document specifies the joint measures to be implemented
throughout the current year, their timelines, the venues of their
conduct, and the responsible officials.
Pursuant to the action plan, throughout 2026, the organization
of meetings between servicemen serving in the types of troops
(forces), army corps, formations, and military units, including
special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, and
representatives of the Military Prosecutor’s Office, is
planned.
These meetings are intended to facilitate the implementation of
measures aimed at enhancing the legal awareness of personnel,
strengthening discipline and the rule of law, and addressing
existing problems.