Trump calls on Iranian protesters to seize government institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. U.S. President Donald Trump addressed protesters in Iran on Tuesday, urging them to take control of government institutions and promising support from Washington, Trend reports.

“Patriots of Iran, keep protesting, seize government offices; help is already on the way!” Trump wrote on his account in Truth Social.

In the same message, he announced the suspension of all meetings between U.S. and Iranian officials, stating that the talks would remain on hold until the “senseless killings of protesters” come to an end.

