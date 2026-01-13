Azerbaijan foresees major benefits for Italy from Green Energy Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, which will be commissioned in stages from 2032, will allow Italy to benefit from the electricity transmitted to the European market, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku today, Trend reports.

"The Italian CESI SpA company is our consulting partner in the preparation of feasibility studies for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Central Asia-Azerbaijan green energy corridor projects," the minister stressed.

He added that Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner, accounting for 25% of the country's foreign trade turnover and 46.7% of its exports.