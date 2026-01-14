Kazakhstan set to rein in exports beyond EAEU with stricter controls

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. The Majilis, the lower house of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, has ratified an agreement that establishes unified rules for determining and verifying the origin of goods exported outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the Majilis.

Signed by the member states of the EAEU on December 4, 2023, the agreement seeks to standardize the procedures for verifying the country of origin of exported goods, thereby ensuring uniform control measures across the Union.

This initiative is expected to enhance Kazakhstan's ability to monitor the export of goods originating from other EAEU nations, particularly those subject to restrictions or bans imposed by Kazakhstan. The agreement is also designed to address the issue of "grey re-export schemes," which could potentially circumvent such restrictions.

Furthermore, the Majilis has ratified a Protocol to amend the Agreement on State Control Over Compliance with Technical Regulations within the EAEU. Signed in Moscow on May 8, 2024, the Protocol aims to harmonize EAEU law with the national legislations of its member states, thereby minimizing potential reputational risks for businesses.

The amendments provide clarity on certain provisions, including a shift in terminology from "dangerous products" to "products that do not comply with the technical regulations of the Union" throughout the document.