ING predicts ongoing rate adjustments for Türkiye through 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Dutch banking conglomerate ING anticipates that Türkiye's central bank will maintain a path of monetary easing in the medium term, with the benchmark interest rate expected to experience a consistent decline through to the conclusion of 2027, Trend reports via ING.

Türkiye’s policy rate is forecasted to remain at 35% by the end of the first quarter of 2026, followed by a gradual reduction to 32% in the second quarter. This easing trend is expected to continue with further cuts, reaching 29% by the third quarter and 27% by year-end.

Looking further into 2027, ING projects that monetary easing will persist, with the policy rate declining to 25% in the first quarter, 23% in the second, 22% in the third, and ultimately reaching 21% by the final quarter.

In a related development, projections from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) indicate that Türkiye is set to achieve a nominal GDP of $1.57 trillion by 2025, maintaining its stature as a key global economic player, despite a predicted shift in its long-term global rankings.