Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers exchange views on regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan exchanged views on the latest regional issues in a phone conversation, Trend reports via the Iranian MFA.

During the conversation, the Iranian minister briefed his counterpart on the recent events in Iran.

Araghchi informed Fidan that certain individuals with foreign affiliations had turned the peaceful protests of Iranian citizens into violent upheavals, resulting in the loss of lives among the Iranian populace.

The protests, which commenced in late December, were largely fueled by a sharp depreciation of the national currency, mounting inflation, and various other economic challenges. While reports of casualties have surfaced, the precise numbers remain unverified.