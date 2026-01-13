Azerbaijan, Italy ink key protocol following 6th Intergovernmental meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A protocol on the results of the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission has been signed, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place during the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which was held in Baku today.

The agreement was formally endorsed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli.

In conjunction with the signing, an action plan was adopted, outlining 65 specific measures across 18 sectors, set for implementation between 2026 and 2027.