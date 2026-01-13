Turkmenistan and Iran pave way for deeper strategic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed regional cooperation, trade, energy, and cultural ties, and outlined steps for future collaboration in 2026, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place during the meeting between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani, on January 12 in Ashgabat.