Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete and absolute victory as Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 13 January 2026 18:46 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Over the past 80 years, there has not been a second country that has achieved a victory as complete and absolute as Azerbaijan's, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents from the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “There have been wars and conflicts, and they continue to this day. However, none of them have resulted in such a complete and absolute victory. But as a great nation, we achieved this – and we did it in just 44 days, followed by a subsequent operation lasting only a single day.”

