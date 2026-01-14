Azerbaijan sheds light on latest data for housing reconstruction in Heyvali village

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, January 14. As many as 45 out of 126 private houses have already been fully renovated and are ready for use in Heyvali village of the Aghdara district, spokesperson of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told reporters today, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to her, an additional 50 houses are planned to be renovated throughout the year.

"All necessary conditions have been established for the settlement of the 19 families (74 people) who have already returned to their native land. As part of the village's reconstruction, extensive work has been undertaken to restore social infrastructure. Two existing transformers, as well as electricity and gas lines, have been rehabilitated, and new telecommunications lines have been installed.

To ensure residents' access to drinking water, a 60-cubic-meter tank has been installed, and construction of the water supply network has begun. In addition, approximately 4.5 kilometers of intra-village roads have undergone major repairs, and a new recreation park has been created for residents' leisure time," she noted.

Heyvali is located at the foothills of the Karabakh mountain range. Prior to the occupation, the local population was primarily engaged in grain farming, tobacco cultivation, and animal husbandry. The village housed social facilities such as a school, a community club, and a post office. The village was liberated from occupation following the anti-terror measures conducted in 2023.

