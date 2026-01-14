Tajikistan and Germany discuss roadmap for growing co-op in key areas

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 14. Farrukh Hamralizoda, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, engaged in discussions with Michael Harms, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, focusing on initiatives to enhance bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

The issue was addressed during political consultations between the two countries, held in Germany on January 13.

During the discussions, the participants reviewed the current status and prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors such as economy and trade, investment, industry, agriculture, hydropower, and tourism.

Special emphasis was placed on the organization of joint events in both Dushanbe and Berlin, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the consultations, Farrukh Hamralizoda, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, held a meeting with Niklas Wagner, Commissioner of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, to explore cooperation in priority areas.