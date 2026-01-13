Azerbaijan shares latest gas supply figures for Europe via TAP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has supplied Europe with 54.3 billion cubic meters of gas and Italy with 45.4 billion cubic meters so far, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, last year, Italy was supplied with 10.34 million tons of oil and a total of 9.5 billion cubic meters of gas through the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) alone.

Additionally, the Italian company CESI SpA serves as a consulting partner for Azerbaijan in preparing feasibility studies for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Central Asia-Azerbaijan green energy corridor projects. The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, which is set to be commissioned in stages beginning in 2032, will enable Italy to benefit from electricity transmitted to the European market.

Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Europe commenced on December 31, 2020, via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor. Initially capable of transporting 10 billion cubic meters per year, TAP’s capacity is expandable to 20 billion cubic meters annually. In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Commission reached an agreement to double gas supplies to Europe by 2027, with TAP’s first phase of expansion triggered after the completion of the binding phase of the market test.

