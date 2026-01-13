Kyrgyzstan weighing option of letting private entities take reins on public services

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 13. Some public services in Kyrgyzstan may be provided by private companies without public procurement, Trend reports via the Press Service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic has proposed simplifying the rules for providing state and municipal services. The draft law amending the Law “On State and Municipal Services” was presented at a meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, local self-government, and regulations by Deputy Minister of Economy Choro Seyitov.

The proposed legislation seeks to cut through the red tape in the public services system and boost their effectiveness. Under the proposed changes, state and municipal institutions would be able to delegate the provision of services, or individual stages of service delivery, to private legal entities and individuals not through the public procurement mechanism but under a separate procedure to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. Pricing and compliance with service standards will remain under state control.

The draft also prohibits requesting documents from citizens and businesses that are already held by state agencies and can be accessed through the inter-agency "Tunduk" electronic system.

Furthermore, the proposal simplifies service standards by reducing the number of mandatory requirements and removes the need for mandatory approval of administrative regulations, strengthening the role of internal regulations within state bodies.

The draft law also clarifies the provision of paid public services: free services will continue under the state order, while services beyond the established quota may be provided on a paid basis. For certain categories of services, fees above cost may be set to update technical and material resources and improve service quality.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel