FAO sheds light bold strategy for renewables in Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Uzbekistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have agreed on a roadmap for the introduction of renewable energy technologies in the agricultural sector to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate climate change, a source at FAO told Trend.

"The roadmap was prepared within the framework of the Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration (FOLUR) program and includes the deployment of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for irrigation pumps and cold storage facilities, as well as other energy-efficient solutions," the source said.

According to the source, FAO is actively supporting initiatives aligned with modern and climate-resilient agricultural practices.

"FAO is implementing the ‘Smart Farming for the Future Generation’ project, which promotes the adoption of modern and optimized greenhouse technologies, as well as integrated pest management solutions," the source noted.

The source said the project aims to increase agricultural yields and farmers’ incomes while reducing the use of pesticides and water. Climate-smart technologies have already been introduced for priority fruit and vegetable crops.

"In parallel, FAO is supporting improvements in water management through the installation of drip irrigation systems and the provision of technical assistance to adjust water quality parameters, including salinity and acidity, to ensure more efficient water use," the representative said.

The source added that broader cooperation also includes technical assistance on transboundary water governance, as well as capacity-building programs in the field of irrigation.

"FAO is also contributing to the digitalization of Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector through the Digital Villages Initiative, which supports the use of digital tools in rural areas, including sensors in greenhouses to monitor and control temperature, humidity, and soil moisture," the source said.

According to the organisation, digital agriculture is also being promoted through platforms such as pesticide registration systems and digital soil maps.

Meanwhile, the Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration Impact Program (FOLUR) is a seven-year initiative with total funding of $345 million, financed by the Global Environment Facility and led by the World Bank.