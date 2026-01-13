Baku hosts public discussion on 'Role of civil society in peace process'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A public discussion on “The Role of Civil Society in the Peace Process” is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to information, the event is organized by the National NGO Forum.

The purpose of the event is to share with the public the results of the dialogue between representatives of civil society in Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the “Bridge of Peace” initiative, to openly discuss the current situation, and to put forward practical mechanisms and proposals for building sustainable peace.

The public discussion will focus on ways to involve civil society institutions more systematically in the peace agenda, mechanisms for public communication and confidence-building, as well as opportunities for cooperation between expert circles, NGOs, and the media.

At the same time, it is planned to gather practical recommendations for future peace initiatives.

Representatives of civil society institutions, public figures, experts on peace and conflict resolution, and representatives of the media will take part in the discussions.