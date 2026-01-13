President Ilham Aliyev's sincere conversation with resident of Chapar village, Aghdara district (VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the village of Chapar in the Aghdara district to review the reconstruction and development works undertaken there, Trend reports.

Following the review, President Ilham Aliyev visited the family of Kamala Dadashova, one of the families who have relocated to the village, and inquired about their living conditions.

Kamala Dadashova, who expressed immense pride in returning to her native land, conveyed her deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state once again congratulated Kamala Dadashova on the occasion of moving into her new home.