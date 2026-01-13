Azerbaijani FM discusses latest events in Venezuela with his counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yván Gil Pinto, on January 13, 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the phone call, the sides discussed recent developments in Venezuela, as well as issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his deep condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives as a result of the events in Venezuela, and conveyed his hope for the restoration of peace and stability in the country, as well as the preservation of Venezuela’s unity.

During the conversation, the Venezuelan minister provided detailed information on the latest developments, noting that presidential duties are being carried out successfully in Venezuela and that state institutions remain fully functional. He also emphasized that dialogue with the United States is ongoing, that the U.S. companies, particularly in the energy sector, have resumed their activities, and that negotiations are underway for the mutual reopening of embassies.

The ministers underscored the importance of continuing efforts to develop bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, as well as cooperation based on mutual support and solidarity within international organizations, particularly the United Nations (UN) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

