Iran vows to safeguard its independence and sovereignty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Iran will defend the country's security and sovereignty against any external interference, the country's foreign minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said in a phone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

According to Araghchi, recent remarks made by U.S. officials constitute a blatant interference in Iran's domestic affairs.

He further asserted that the recent wave of peaceful protests in Iran had escalated into unrest and instability, largely due to the involvement of certain individuals with foreign affiliations. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the country has since returned to a state of stability, owing to the vigilance of both its citizens and law enforcement agencies.

During the discussions, the foreign ministers engaged in a thorough exchange of perspectives on regional, international, and bilateral matters.

Al Nahyan underscored the critical importance of ongoing consultations between Iran, the UAE, and other regional stakeholders, stressing the need for collective efforts to bolster stability across the region.

The protests, which commenced in late December, were largely fueled by a sharp depreciation of the national currency, mounting inflation, and various other economic challenges. While reports of casualties have surfaced, the precise numbers remain unverified.

