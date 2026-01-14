TRIPP poised to open new oil transportation routes for Kazakhstan, Mazhilis deputy says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will open up opportunities for Kazakhstan to expand its oil transportation routes, Mazhilis deputy Murat Abenov told reporters following a meeting in Astana, Trend reports

Commenting on attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), he noted that finding alternative routes is currently a top priority. According to him, the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan previously prevented the use of this corridor. Abenov added that now, with U.S. involvement, the corridor will be developed, giving Kazakhstan a chance to expand its oil transportation routes.

On January 14, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published the agreement signed between Armenia and the U.S. on the implementation of the TRIPP project. Mirzoyan and Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project. The published document was assessed as a new step towards fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

The joint statement issued by Mirzoyan and Rubio announced Armenia's intention to approve and endorse the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the authority to manage the project for an initial term of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company, while retaining a 26% share for itself.

On August 8, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

