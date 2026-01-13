Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan's airline set to resume seasonal flights to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan Materials 13 January 2026 12:27 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: FlyArystan official telegram account

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan has announced the resumption of seasonal flights from Almaty to Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul for summer of 2026, Trend reports via the company.

Flights will begin on June 18 and continue until August 30, 2026. The Almaty - Tamchy (Issyk-Kul) - Almaty route will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The direct flight between Almaty and Issyk-Kul was first launched on July 3, 2025.

Moreover, FlyArystan recently announced the resumption of flights on the Almaty - Samarkand - Almaty route as part of its spring and autumn schedules for 2026. These flights will run twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from March 21 to May 30 for spring, and from September 1 to October 24 for autumn.

