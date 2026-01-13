Kyrgyzstan announces capital increase for State Mortgage Company
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan has significantly expanded its capital and housing provision capacity, reflecting the government’s growing role in supporting homeownership and long-term mortgage financing.
