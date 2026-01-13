Kazakh president appoints representative for talks with U.S

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. By decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erzhan Khozeuly Kazykhan has been appointed as the Presidential Representative in negotiations with the U.S. on key issues of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

He already serves as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

On January 9, 2026, the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie Stufft, presented her credentials to Tokayev. During the ceremony, the president highlighted the significance and success of his visit to the U.S. in November 2025.

"We had a friendly yet substantive discussion with President Donald Trump. Recently, we also held a productive phone conversation on a range of issues concerning our bilateral cooperation. I am grateful for the invitation to attend the G20 summit later this year in the United States. We will do everything in our power to maintain and strengthen our strategic partnership across various fields," the president stated.

