UK-Iran trade driven by services despite falling exports
Photo: Statistics Estonia
Trade between the United Kingdom and Iran continues to expand, driven by growth in services, while goods exchanges show mixed patterns. The composition highlights evolving bilateral economic ties and the increasing role of service-oriented trade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy