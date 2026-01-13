Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss security situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. On January 13, 2026, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, issues arising from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, cooperation within regional and international organizations, and the security situation in the region were discussed. Satisfaction was expressed with the joint coordinated activities of the two fraternal countries.