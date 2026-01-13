New era of digital banking: monitor all your banking transactions in Birbank

Birbank, Azerbaijan’s first digital bank, has successfully completed full integration with the Central Bank’s regulatory framework and technical platform governing the “Open banking” concept. As a result, this functionality, implemented for the first time in the country’s financial market, has now been activated in the Birbank mobile application.

Birbank users can now conveniently view their accounts held with other banks that are connected to the “Open banking” system directly within the mobile app. This enables customers to track all their financial activities from a single platform and benefit from a simple and user friendly control mechanism.

To get started, simply follow these steps:

• Log in to the Birbank mobile application;

• Open the “Open banking” section;

• Select Add an account from another bank;

• Choose your preferred bank from the list and add the account.

After completing these steps, detailed information on transactions carried out over the past 90 days will be available in the Birbank application. Please note that deposit and loan information is not included at this stage, and making transfers, payments, or other transactions is not supported. Customers can remove added bank accounts and revoke granted permissions at any time.

Download the application via the link: http://www.b-b.az/bbha

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 52 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.