Iran chokes internet access in wake of widespread protests - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Iranian government's recent decision to impose internet restrictions amid the protests was inevitable, the government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mojajerani, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, the current Iranian government remains committed to ensuring citizens' access to the internet as a fundamental right.

However, Mohajerani explained that the country’s security agencies had deemed it necessary to impose restrictions on internet access due to prevailing security concerns.

The official emphasized that the Iranian government views internet access as an essential right for its citizens and expressed hope for the prompt restoration of internet services.

The protests, which began in late December, were primarily driven by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and a range of economic challenges. While casualty figures have been circulating, the exact numbers remain unverified.

Since January 8, internet access has been restricted across Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel